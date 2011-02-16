Monday Music Suprise

I have a weekly music email list comprised of friends with whom I share the top 2-5 music tracks I discover each week. This is the cover art I put together for the Top Ten Monday Music Surprise tracks of 2010. It's a little all over the place, but I'm aiming for a solid 80's / early 90's aesthetic, which I plan to build upon when I officially launch the MMS blog later this year. You can check out my mix on 8tracks.

Behance | Online Store | Facebook | Tumblr