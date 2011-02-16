Addison

Life isn't a game.

Addison
Addison
  • Save
Life isn't a game. eight bit 8-bit nes
Download color palette

Working on some rough concepts for a video.

EDIT* Copy written by @jamielottering on Twitter.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 16, 2011
Addison
Addison

More by Addison

View profile
    • Like