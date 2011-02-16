Reed Reibstein

Alvin Lustig timeline (as of February 16)

Alvin Lustig timeline (as of February 16)
After last week, I tried to eliminate extraneous elements. So gone are the white bars, grid lines, and hand lettering, giving the timeline a cleaner look.

I zoomed the view out a bit from previous weeks to show all five bands.

Rebound of
Alvin Lustig timeline (as of February 9)
Posted on Feb 16, 2011
