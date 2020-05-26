Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
RizkoHandoko

Mask Challenge

RizkoHandoko
RizkoHandoko
  • Save
Mask Challenge icon design iconography icon covid19 mask
Download color palette

Icon on Mask by me :)
Find me on Twitter @chohandoko
ThankYou...

Masksplayoff
Rebound of
Design For Good Face Mask Challenge
By Awesome Merch
View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2020
RizkoHandoko
RizkoHandoko

More by RizkoHandoko

View profile
    • Like