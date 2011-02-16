Carl Rosekilly

Engagement Invite

Engagement Invite print poscard monochrome grey a6 typography elegance
Invite designed for Engagement Party - I proposed in New York at the top of the Empire State ;-)

Posted on Feb 16, 2011
