Geoff Teehan

Gotham

Geoff Teehan
Geoff Teehan
  • Save
Gotham
Download color palette

Maybe revert back to what we were using before (Gotham). The type would need some TLC though, I don't like the way a few things are rendering.

1a81f829ec311173eec90e911ded04aa
Rebound of
TweetMag Update
By Geoff Teehan
Posted on Feb 16, 2011
Geoff Teehan
Geoff Teehan
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Geoff Teehan

View profile
    • Like