New Tea App website

Updated http://teaapp.com website. Added features etc. Still might change it up a bit. Did the photography/design/slicing/code in one night so let me know if there are specific improvements you would like to see. The old site is still at http://teaapp.com/old/
The background of this one just seems really yellowish. Might make more sense to take the photo/design from the old one and integrate that into this new format/layout? Thoughts?