catalyst

shark and husky 🐶🦈

catalyst
catalyst
Hire Me
  • Save
shark and husky 🐶🦈 friend siberian sticker fish smile happy logo icon illustration pet animal character mascot cartoon cute baby puppy dog husky shark
shark and husky 🐶🦈 friend siberian sticker fish smile happy logo icon illustration pet animal character mascot cartoon cute baby puppy dog husky shark
shark and husky 🐶🦈 friend siberian sticker fish smile happy logo icon illustration pet animal character mascot cartoon cute baby puppy dog husky shark
Download color palette
  1. shark husky-03.png
  2. shark husky-02.png
  3. shark husky-04.png

one of logo that we did for thegreatwhitesharkie 😉🤗 // the client brief is to create logo with their cute husky puppy and cute sharky 📝
--
Need awesome illustrations and logos? just message me or email me for any project inquiries or commision works 😊
📩 : moshimoshicatalyst@gmail.com
--
Show your love with press "L" on this shots
Have a nice day! 😊
--
Download our stuff here :
Freepik
Envato Elements
Shutterstock
Adobe Stock
Creative Market
Teepublic
--
Follow our works here :
Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Behance

C52d658be687a07c0115b9099cf5a567
Rebound of
wake me up when this year ends 😴 💤💤
By catalyst
catalyst
catalyst
we created beautiful stuff for your projects.
Hire Me

More by catalyst

View profile
    • Like