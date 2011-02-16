Kris Todd

radar icon illustrator
Found a cool radar tutorial for photoshop, but decided to try my hand at making something similar in illustrator. Now that I'm seeing it at a much smaller size I think I really need to boost the glow of the linework in the radar. Still developing a nice way to make the blips, something about this style blip isn't working for me yet. Any thoughts?

Posted on Feb 16, 2011
