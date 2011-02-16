👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Found a cool radar tutorial for photoshop, but decided to try my hand at making something similar in illustrator. Now that I'm seeing it at a much smaller size I think I really need to boost the glow of the linework in the radar. Still developing a nice way to make the blips, something about this style blip isn't working for me yet. Any thoughts?