Whiteloupe Logo Refresh

Whiteloupe Logo Refresh
Working on a refreshed logo for the Whiteloupe in collaboration with Alex Roka. What do you think about the glare? Can't seem to get it just right... ideas?

Posted on Feb 16, 2011
