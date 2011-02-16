Gavin Nelson

"The Big Four" Premier League Jerseys

Gavin Nelson
Gavin Nelson
Hire Me
  • Save
"The Big Four" Premier League Jerseys barclays premier league jerseys football soccer sport big four arsenal liverpool chelsea manchester united
Download color palette

I bring you the 2010/2011 home jerseys of "The Big Four" in the Premier League. From left to right: Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United. Be sure to let me know what you think!

Gavin Nelson
Gavin Nelson
Product & Icon Designer
Hire Me

More by Gavin Nelson

View profile
    • Like