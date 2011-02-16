Chat Monster

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
This is the logomark for Convore.
Before I even started on the logotype, the fact that I kept wanting to pronounce "convore" as "carnivore" led me to sketch the chat bubble monster that this shot rebounds. I felt that it quite humorously fit, even though the job didn't even call for a mascot. The team loved the idea and we went forward. :)
There were 3 other iterations of the monster, but my final attempt that was the most faithful to my original sketch got the nod. Funny how things like that happen.
I'm really happy with this little guy and I hope that Convore gets successful enough so his larger than life appetite gets satisfied. :D