Vasjen Katro

NEW LOGO CONCEPT

Vasjen Katro
Vasjen Katro
  • Save
NEW LOGO CONCEPT woorkit work it logo calligraphy typography
Download color palette

The new concept for WOORKiT, guys i need some feedback, what do you think would it be best without those triangles and the bevel?

View all tags
Posted on Feb 16, 2011
Vasjen Katro
Vasjen Katro

More by Vasjen Katro

View profile
    • Like