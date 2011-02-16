Tad Carpenter

SnowBoard Preview2

Was given some teaser photos recently of riders using my board for the 2012 line. So cool to me! Excited to see the snowboard I designed in person! Will have samples and photos next week.

Posted on Feb 16, 2011
Designer & partner at Carpenter Collective, a brand studio.
