Thomas Jockin

Copperplate Gothic Made Usable

Thomas Jockin
Thomas Jockin
  • Save
Copperplate Gothic Made Usable typography copperplate gothic
Download color palette

Type@Cooper Typeface project. Contemporary Interpretation of Copperplate Gothic

View all tags
Posted on Feb 16, 2011
Thomas Jockin
Thomas Jockin

More by Thomas Jockin

View profile
    • Like