Dave McNally

Contrast Passed

Dave McNally
Dave McNally
Hire Me
  • Save
Contrast Passed tileables orange comments avatar list contrast antialiased webkit
Download color palette

Switched up the colours a bit, blended in the cite element between and checked for a pass on Snook's contrast checker.

Easier on the eyes?

I'll have to tweak colours in other places to match but if it works then it's worth it.

2976fbfd5eb5bce3665b93f24afbadb4
Rebound of
More Comments
By Dave McNally
View all tags
Posted on Feb 16, 2011
Dave McNally
Dave McNally
Hi! I’m currently the Design Lead at Altair
Hire Me

More by Dave McNally

View profile
    • Like