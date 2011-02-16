Where did 2 months go?

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Done with the footer, done with the blog design and it is officially open for business -- http://bvckup.tumblr.com.
Now to the hard part - use it to actually post something :)
PS. Do try that subscription form, I am really damn proud how it works. Feel free to use junk email addresses, I will clean up these later. In fact, try invalid addresses too, see how the form handles the errors.