Kevin Duquette

Topshelf Records @ SXSW

Kevin Duquette
Kevin Duquette
  • Save
Topshelf Records @ SXSW topshelf records sxsw print baskerville league gothic
Download color palette

Snapshot of a poster design for Topshelf Records' SXSW showcase.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 16, 2011
Kevin Duquette
Kevin Duquette

More by Kevin Duquette

View profile
    • Like