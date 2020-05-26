Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sean Ford

Logo-a-day // Collection

Logo-a-day // Collection monogram abstract logo logo for sale startup logo typographic logo letter logos lettermark geometric modern logo minimalist logo minimal icon branding design logo designer logo design logomark design branding symbol logo
Here is the full collection of logos that I've been sharing over the course of the last 25 days that for one reason or another have yet to find a home.⁠

If you would like to discuss any licensing options for any of these designs, please feel free to get in touch.

Instagram | Behance | Website

Creating brands that cut through the noise.
