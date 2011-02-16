Steinar Ingi Farestveit

Ribbon

Steinar Ingi Farestveit
Steinar Ingi Farestveit
Hire Me
  • Save
Ribbon ios ribbon texture
Download color palette

Experimenting with a ribbon in the menubar. Added 1px of 'fake black' on top of menubar for enhanced depth.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 16, 2011
Steinar Ingi Farestveit
Steinar Ingi Farestveit
Creative Director @Kolibri
Hire Me

More by Steinar Ingi Farestveit

View profile
    • Like