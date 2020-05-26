Creative Landing Page Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Who doesn't like Mangoes? Created a minimal UI concept design for mango lovers to provide them access to mangoes the whole year.
Comment down your views or suggest any flaws or improvements that you see. I will be happy to hear☺.
#003 Challenge Completed
#DailyUI #mango #landingpage #landingpages #minimaldesign #minimalism #webdesign #dribbble #uidesign #uiux #uiuxdesign #appdesign #userinterface #ui #uiinspiration #uxdesign #frontend #design #uiuxdesigner #ux #srikantsahoo #srikantdesign
Any feedback or suggestions is appreciated😁
DM / Connect with me on
Twitter | Linkedin