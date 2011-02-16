Queen of Hearts

A work in progress, it needs some kind of final treatment, really struggled with the 'H'. The 'Q' and 'O' form the perfect top of the heart shape. What do we think people, have i cracked it? Feel free to rebound.

In case you're wondering what the 'LZ7' bit is all about, LZ7 are the band that Nic is in, QOH is her side project, check out their website www.LZ7.co.uk.