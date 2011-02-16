Message Creative

Queen of Hearts

Message Creative
Message Creative
  • Save
Queen of Hearts bands red black white retro gotham lz7
Download color palette

A work in progress, it needs some kind of final treatment, really struggled with the 'H'. The 'Q' and 'O' form the perfect top of the heart shape. What do we think people, have i cracked it? Feel free to rebound.

In case you're wondering what the 'LZ7' bit is all about, LZ7 are the band that Nic is in, QOH is her side project, check out their website www.LZ7.co.uk.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 16, 2011
Message Creative
Message Creative

More by Message Creative

View profile
    • Like