New Adventures Paper

New Adventures Paper black white fictitious newspaper new adventures conference
I'd never designed anything for newsprint before this, so I was thrilled to get my hands on the actual paper copy this morning :)

Rebound of
New Adventures Newspaper Ad
By Trent Walton
Posted on Feb 16, 2011
