Dave McNally

More Comments

Dave McNally
Dave McNally
Hire Me
  • Save
More Comments tileables red comments grey avatar list text-shadow webkit
Download color palette

I've lightened the colour and tried a text shadow on the meta which matches the comment content. Here we have the same lighter colour, above without the shadow and below with the shadow.

I've noticed that not only does the shadowless version appear lighter in colour, it also looks significantly bolder. This is in Chrome though and Webkit antialiasing hasn't been applied yet.

Is this any better? If so, which one looks better on your display? It may be different to what I'm seeing as the previous shot wasn't bergundy on my screen but a pretty mid-range red. Maybe time to calibrate.

908ebf033683f97b799e2b22dbbd3554
Rebound of
Comment Colours
By Dave McNally
View all tags
Posted on Feb 16, 2011
Dave McNally
Dave McNally
Hi! I’m currently the Design Lead at Altair
Hire Me

More by Dave McNally

View profile
    • Like