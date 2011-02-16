Dave Rupert

Lettering.js Keynote

Dave Rupert
Dave Rupert
  • Save
Lettering.js Keynote keynote blogazine
Download color palette

I presented on Lettering.js last night at Austin Javascript. Here's a sample of the slide deck.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 16, 2011
Dave Rupert
Dave Rupert

More by Dave Rupert

View profile
    • Like