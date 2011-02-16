Alex Odam

Glasstone Records

Alex Odam
Alex Odam
  • Save
Glasstone Records glasstone records label crown grunge grey minimal alex odam
Download color palette

Working on a website & logo re-design for a record label :) http://glasstonerecords.com

View all tags
Posted on Feb 16, 2011
Alex Odam
Alex Odam

More by Alex Odam

View profile
    • Like