Maskon Brands

Fall 7 Biz Card

Maskon Brands
Maskon Brands
Hire Me
  • Save
Fall 7 Biz Card stationary application branding
Download color palette

Fall 7 business cards i was working on.

4b4f17cd0ba4c9274c2935897f301bcc
Rebound of
Fall 7 Final
By Maskon Brands
View all tags
Posted on Feb 16, 2011
Maskon Brands
Maskon Brands
Building Brands from around the world.
Hire Me

More by Maskon Brands

View profile
    • Like