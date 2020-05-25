Messaging & Invites Mobile Chat UI

This is my first UI design - this shot is combining the familiar UI elements of Messenger and Instagram, while focused on delivering simplicity, practicality, and usability. A tab bar provides ease of reach for the user.

EDIT [posted Jun 10, 2021]: I see now that this shot violates the UI alignment principle and others. I still keep it here to keep a record of how far I've come in my design journey - a humble reminder of where we all start 🙏🏼

