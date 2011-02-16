Glenn Van Bogaert

Q-Music, play options

orange ipad online online radio q-music radio red
I really love listening to Q-music online. But since I have an iPad I miss an application for it.

Then came the idea: "Why I don't design my own Q-Music iPad app?" And today, I'm experimenting with the design :-) What are your thoughts?

Posted on Feb 16, 2011
