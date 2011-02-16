Dave McNally

Comment Colours

Comment Colours tileables grey red avatar comments list
Working on the comments currently. I'd love some feedback on the mix of font colours in this shot and if you think they adversely affect the intended hierarchy? I'll probably increase the size of the heading (2 Responses...) a little to distinguish it.

I'm just not sure if it's too busy, colour wise?

Posted on Feb 16, 2011
