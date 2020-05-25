Ridin' Round | New York

Trending designs to inspire you
Ridin Round No. 5 | New York
Ahh, the city that never sleeps. I visited New York for the first time this past winter and it was hard not to fall in love with the city. It was as hustlin' and bustlin' as I imagined it would be. New York City is a city full of life, characters, and amazing food in every neighborhood. I will surely be back someday soon.
In this edition of Ridin' Round, we take a taxi through Midtown Manhattan, past the iconic skyscrapers, Times Square, head past Brooklyn brownstones and the Brooklyn Bridge and circle on back through Central Park. Grab a slice of pizza and hop on board!