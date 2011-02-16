Christian Jackson

Album Cover: Side Four

I like to create album covers from randomly generated content. Band: Side Four Album: 365 and a half days. Rather than writing out the album name, each day is represented as a hash mark.

Posted on Feb 16, 2011
