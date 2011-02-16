Jonathan Schmitt

I Am CLE TV_2

I Am CLE TV_2
Still from TV: Clevelanders burned their LeBron James jerseys in effigy after he decided to leave the city to play Miami. The "I am CLE" anthem reflects that we are more than one man, we are better than how we behaved we LeBron left.

Posted on Feb 16, 2011
