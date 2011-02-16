Jonathan Schmitt

I Am CLE Logo

Jonathan Schmitt
Jonathan Schmitt
  • Save
I Am CLE Logo cleveland pride banner ribbon cle
Download color palette

Following LeBron leaving the Cavaliers, the "I am CLE" anthem was created to put pride back in the city and back into each individual. The campaign was set to run up to the dramatic return of LeBron in Cleveland on Dec. 2nd.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 16, 2011
Jonathan Schmitt
Jonathan Schmitt

More by Jonathan Schmitt

View profile
    • Like