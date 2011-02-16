Josef Richter

iPhone app WIP, take 3

iPhone app WIP, take 3 iphone digits digital display keypad keyboard klavika orange lcd retina mobile
Back to orange display, two lines (still needs some cleanup and pixel perfecting). Slightly changed keys again.

Posted on Feb 16, 2011
