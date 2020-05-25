UI Tip - How to Create IG Posts Faster

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Do you want to create posts faster?
Here is how to do that! 🏃♀️
_
Admit it, we are all addicted to phones, computers, social networks, and especially Instagram. How do we align that with our work and stop spending extra time on unnecessary things?
_
Here are some fun and useful tips that our CEO @StefanTosic has shared with us.
_
What are your methods for better focus, increased efficiency and concentration?