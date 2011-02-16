Magic Arrow Moving

I am prepping content for my portfolio site to go live soon (keep saying soon...keep getting busy :(), and I came across this guy... so thought it was best seen animated.

I was lucky enough to have a crack at turning an icon set I did in an old job into 3D animated ones. Worked closely with a guy versed in StudioMax. Then as per-usual in that job, things changed again and...we wasted our time. Still it was a fun time-waster!

Yeah, .gif and all, plus it was always gonna mess with the colors due to complex shading etc, but first time Ive done one since the days of Image Ready.

