Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sanjoy Roy ✪

Wedding Event landing

Sanjoy Roy ✪
Sanjoy Roy ✪
Hire Me
  • Save
Wedding Event landing color event wedding trend 2020 app product typography ui ux minimal design
Wedding Event landing color event wedding trend 2020 app product typography ui ux minimal design
Download color palette
  1. wedding Event landing.png
  2. Wedding Landing.jpg

Hello Creative Peoples

I am super exited to share my new work Wedding event management landing page.This is very clean and minimal app design try do to make it clean and easy for all users i hope you like it.Feel free to share your feedback

Tool used: Figma

Press Like

For Project inquiry
Email: roypolash2@gmail.com Skype: roy.polash

Follow me on

Dribbble | Uplabs | Instagram

Thank You

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2020
Sanjoy Roy ✪
Sanjoy Roy ✪
Let's turn your idea into Digital Product
Hire Me

More by Sanjoy Roy ✪

View profile
    • Like