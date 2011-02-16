Getting Started

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Sometimes I worry that this wonderful court where all of us kids dribbble around is turning into more of a highlight reel and less of a training ground, or simply a view of the whole game. In that spirit, and my hopes to help maintain the integrity of dribbble and it's founding purposes, I want to work through this new event identity, shot by shot, asking for critique, utilizing peer evaluation, and making changes based on quality feedback, until I finally make something worthy of the post game reel. Here's the basics, initial outlines and general composition.