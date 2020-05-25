Benjamin den Boer
Framer

Framer Preview

Benjamin den Boer
Framer
Benjamin den Boer for Framer
  • Save
Framer Preview logo framerx icon preview mobile app ios framer preview framer x framer web framer
Download color palette

We recently updated our iOS and Android mobile previewing apps with fresh new icons and Framer Web integration. In the process, we also made sure to update our mobile bookmark icons. From left to right: Preview, App, Site.

Try Framer Web →
Get Framer Preview →

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2020
Framer
Framer
The best interactive design tool for teams

More by Framer

View profile
    • Like