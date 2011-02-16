Simon Oxley

Yellow Stays collar metal character accessory dripping magnet simon oxley idokungfoo cartoon
New collar stay design for wurkin stiffs dot com - the owner of the one man company, Jonathan Boos, will appear on ABC networks ‘Shark Tank’ on April 15th 2011 - he has patented the design of magnetic collar stays and cufflinks - he also has designs using Mohammed Ali and Elvis images.

