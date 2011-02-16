Jordan Jacobson

Children of the Damned Corn

children of the damned children of the corn
Working on a poster for a play that blends "Children of the Damned" and "Children of the Corn" for the Coterie Theater in Kansas City.

Posted on Feb 16, 2011
