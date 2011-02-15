👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
I managed to snag the first spot in the second round of custom Gowalla stamps and although I adore Josh and crew immensely and think they overall did a great job with the stamp, it's suffering the same problems as the other screen versions of the Estate logo - moiré.
So I redrew it from scratch in Illustrator using their official stamp template and custom designed stamp as a guide. I think it turned out rather well and hopefully I'll be able to get them to update the stamps.
Tim, Keeg, Josh, etc - care to hook a brother up?