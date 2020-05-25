Travel App Design Concept

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

We miss the times when we traveled a lot, so do you, right?

Our latest design concept is for regular travelers. With this web app, discovering the hottest travel destinations is never a headache. Check this out!

🏄 To achieve easier viewing, we decided to split all travel destinations into categories. Plus, it’s a good way to minimize ‘where should we go?’ guesses :)



🌴 For travel apps, red-orange is a popular choice. We’re never afraid to experiment, however, for this work, it was decided to rely on the best practices. To boost performance, we also included cold-filtered travel pics in the UI.

Created by Ilia Utkin

Feedback helps us improve and grow,

We’re keen to hear your thoughts!

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:

- raise $400k as capital for startup

- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet

- reboot a Real Estate startup

- help newbies jump into investing

- conquer the chef freelance market

- simplify the life of event organizers

And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜