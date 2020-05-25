Travel App Design Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
We miss the times when we traveled a lot, so do you, right?
Our latest design concept is for regular travelers. With this web app, discovering the hottest travel destinations is never a headache. Check this out!
🏄 To achieve easier viewing, we decided to split all travel destinations into categories. Plus, it’s a good way to minimize ‘where should we go?’ guesses :)
🌴 For travel apps, red-orange is a popular choice. We’re never afraid to experiment, however, for this work, it was decided to rely on the best practices. To boost performance, we also included cold-filtered travel pics in the UI.
Created by Ilia Utkin
Feedback helps us improve and grow,
We’re keen to hear your thoughts!
PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜