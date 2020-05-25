Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Travel App Design Concept

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

We miss the times when we traveled a lot, so do you, right?

Our latest design concept is for regular travelers. With this web app, discovering the hottest travel destinations is never a headache. Check this out!

🏄 To achieve easier viewing, we decided to split all travel destinations into categories. Plus, it’s a good way to minimize ‘where should we go?’ guesses :)

🌴 For travel apps, red-orange is a popular choice. We’re never afraid to experiment, however, for this work, it was decided to rely on the best practices. To boost performance, we also included cold-filtered travel pics in the UI.

Created by Ilia Utkin

Feedback helps us improve and grow,
We’re keen to hear your thoughts!

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜

Rebound of
Travel Mobile App
By Irene Zinych
