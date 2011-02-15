Ed Booth

Fry Gogh

Ed Booth
Ed Booth
Hire Me
  • Save
Fry Gogh fry illustration flash digital painting van gogh
Download color palette

For last weeks "Luck of the Draw" we had to take a cartoon character and illustrate them in the style of a famous artist. I chose to do Fry from Futurama in the style of Van Gogh.

http://phetch.blogspot.com/

View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2011
Ed Booth
Ed Booth
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ed Booth

View profile
    • Like