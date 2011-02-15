Glenn Catteeuw

Makeshift Hearts

Glenn Catteeuw
Glenn Catteeuw
Hire Me
  • Save
Makeshift Hearts
Download color palette

Here's a piece of the final design. You can see the complete version at http://cargocollective.com/glenncatteeuw

C75c7b68b4d432999ab413f66003183c
Rebound of
Makeshift Hearts
By Glenn Catteeuw
Posted on Feb 15, 2011
Glenn Catteeuw
Glenn Catteeuw
Freelance Visual Designer based in Belgium.
Hire Me

More by Glenn Catteeuw

View profile
    • Like