Zach Waugh

Transistor pandora app

Zach Waugh
Zach Waugh
  • Save
Transistor pandora app mac app
Download color palette

Take two, works better vertically for me. If I can get bigger artwork, I'll most likely make it go edge to edge.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2011
Zach Waugh
Zach Waugh

More by Zach Waugh

View profile
    • Like