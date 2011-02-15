Winowiecki

Motor City Threads 2

Winowiecki
Winowiecki
  • Save
Motor City Threads 2
Download color palette

Adjusted letter spacing, added thread, and a little bit of shadow to accent the needle...

C9fc4382440eabf0c18d2f83f82df354
Rebound of
Motor City Threads
By Winowiecki
Posted on Feb 15, 2011
Winowiecki
Winowiecki

More by Winowiecki

View profile
    • Like