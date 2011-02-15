Pedro Sousa

Mechanical Pomodoro Poster draft 1

Pedro Sousa
Pedro Sousa
  • Save
Mechanical Pomodoro Poster draft 1 pomodoro steampunk victorian vintage draft
Download color palette

Draft for a small poster that was never used...

View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2011
Pedro Sousa
Pedro Sousa

More by Pedro Sousa

View profile
    • Like