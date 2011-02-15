Darren Wood

Dontcom 5.0 rejigged

Darren Wood
Darren Wood
  • Save
Dontcom 5.0 rejigged dontcom retro
Download color palette

Just a few tweaks to the logo and the addition of some icons. this is actually the beginnings of the sprite.

The site will be designed using only open source fonts, therefore I changed to the logo to be Chunk (the best looking slab for the look I'm going for.)

43b4a2506c6ef712ed02a61e5ec70371
Rebound of
Dontcom 5
By Darren Wood
View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2011
Darren Wood
Darren Wood
Digital designer and internet enthusiast.

More by Darren Wood

View profile
    • Like